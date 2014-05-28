Silurgy Creates Social Media Package for Small Business

Wellington, NZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Today, Silurgy, a leading Social Media Management, Marketing and Advertising firm, announced their astounding new social media management package for small businesses.



According to Media Bistro’s “All Twitter” section, a whopping 91% of local searchers say they use Facebook to find local businesses online. Another 71% of social media participants say they are more likely to purchase from brands they follow online.



Yet, most small businesses still don’t have an online presence involving a coherent social media strategy. According to the same report, only 23% have an online social media strategy. These businesses will lose customers without a presence online.



Silurgy created a basic entry package for small business owners and entrepreneurs so they can compete with larger companies social media teams, without having to hire staff to cover their social media assets. This saves them money, time and stretches their budget.



“We give small businesses the opportunity to have social media management for a great price, and when it comes to medium and big businesses, we save them about 800-900% of what they are paying,” Brian Condenanza, founder of Silurgy, said. “We have a team of highly motivated professionals with long standing experience that ensures that the job is done, and done competently for that matter.”



Media contact:

E-mail: contact@silurgy.com

Website url: http://www.silurgy.com/

phone: +1 917 310 0951