Silveira Law Announces New Firm Website

Attorney Mike Silveira is passionate and dedicated to serving clients in the Bay Area. Silveira earned his Juris Doctor from the Golden Gate University School of Law, and passed his bar certification in 2005. Before establishing Silveira Law in 2009, he was the judicial assistant at the Superior Court of California in San Mateo, as well as a law clerk at The Epstein Group.



Traffic Ticket and DUI.



An expert traffic attorney, Silveira is skilled in obtaining positive outcomes due to his professional and positive relationships with law enforcement and judges. Clients come to Silveira Law for representation for a wide range of cases, such as red light traffic tickets, street racing, vehicle manslaughter, and felony evasion. Attorney Mike Silveira has handled more than 100 DUI cases in the Bay Area, giving him the skill and knowledge to take aggressive action in these legal situations. Silveira maintains DMV representation for clients, and he has been an active member of the Bay Area Traffic Ticket Defense Attorneys since 2011.



DMV Representation.



Clients reach out to Silveira Law for DMV representation in order to salvage their driving record and maintain Commercial Drivers Licenses for employment. Mike Silveira works to reduce the damage of negligent operator hearings so that clients are less likely to suffer from license suspension.



Drugs, Domestic Violence, and Criminal Defense.



Drug cases managed by Silveira Law include possession, transport, cultivation and manufacturing. Silveira Law works with clients who include family members arrested for domestic violence instances, and will help clients determine whether or not they were wrongfully accused. Other criminal defense cases seen by Silveira Law include but are not limited to vandalism, embezzlement, receiving stolen property, and loitering with the intent to solicit prostitution.



Silveira Law is located at 201 Spear Street, Suite 1100 in San Francisco, CA 94105.



