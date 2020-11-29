Silver Automation Instruments Launches New Liquid Chemical Flow Meters

Jinhu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2020 -- Silver Automation Instruments is pleased to present their all-new liquid chemical flow meters, chemical mass flow meters and flow meters for chemical feeders. Most application including the oil and gas industry needs chemical flow meters that are corrosion resistant. The fluids that are being pumped or measured might change but this process should not vary or alter the material. And the dosing flow meters are designed to resist the corrosion and bring out the liquid in the purest form. This equipment meets and exceeds any kind of requirements with regards to environmental corrosion resistance. Industries can reduce costs on regular maintenance.



The liquid chemical flow meters by Silver Instruments offer high resolution data which means the users can benefit from high accuracy measurements including low flows, intermittent or chemicals with high concentration. The flow rate measurements are captured accurately and industries can rely on the accurate data to optimize their overall production. This is especially useful in oil and gas industry where it becomes very crucial to appropriately dose highly concentrated liquid chemicals. Silver Instruments offers chemical dosing flow meters for a wide range of industries including agriculture, pulp and paper, coal, oil, gas and power, sugar, food, beverage, chemical and petrochemical, mining, mineral processing, water and waste water treatment.



This company is known for their extensive industry experience which is combined with state-of-the-art equipment and extensive choice. The highly trained, experienced and talented engineers offer their extraordinary expertise across levels. Their advice combined with extensive product knowledge is what makes Silver Instruments stand out of the crowd. The company also offers chemical low flow meters which are suitable for the measurement of low viscous chemicals and aggressive liquids such as slurries, disinfectants, corrosive fluids, caustic and alkaline solutions, chlorine, cleaning agents, glue, solvents, detergents, pesticides, etc.



The advantages of using the chemical dosing flow meters are: they are chemical resistant whether it is alkaline, acids or bases; they come with excellent mechanical properties irrespective of the temperature range; they are equipped with excellent thermal stability; and most importantly they come with great isolating qualities. Businesses might be tempted to reduce their costs when it comes to investing in good chemical dosing flow meters. However sub-standard flow meters can do only so much. Here at Silver Instruments, businesses can be assured that they are getting the best quality and cheap chemical flow meters that are known for their efficiency. The chemical mass flow meters featured here come with excellent resistance especially to chemically aggressive liquids. The versatility to be able to operate in a broad spectrum of operations as well as temperature changes is what makes the chemical dosing flow meters exclusive.



To know more visit https://www.silverinstruments.com/Chemical-dosing-flowmeter-magnetic.html



About https://www.silverinstruments.com/

Silver Automation Instruments is a leading manufacturer of instrumentation technology such as flow meters, pressure transmitters, level meters, panel meters, paperless recorders and temperature meters. These instruments are used in agricultural irrigation, industrial water & waste water, oil & gas, factory process control, electric power generation, food & beverage industries and so on.



Media Contact



Silver Automation Instruments

Address: Jiangsu Province, China

Phone: +86-25-52155837

Email: Sales@Silverinstruments.com

Website: https://www.silverinstruments.com