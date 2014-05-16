Silver Bee Photography Introduces Mentoring Sessions in Newborn Photography

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Two decades ago, in order to open a photography studio an aspiring photographer had to be proficient in the technical aspects of his trade because if he did not, quality photographs would not result as the medium of film was unforgiving. Today's modern digital cameras with their liquid crystal display (LCD) rendering of the image just obtained on the back of each camera negates the need for as thorough an understanding of things such as aperture and ISO, but the other facets of the trade are equally important. Recognizing this need, Silver Bee Photography announced recently the formation of private one-on-one mentoring sessions with aspiring photographers and also, small group workshops on the topic of newborn posing.



Studio owner Hillarry Pittsenbargar shares her passion: "Photographing newborns takes a special touch. You're dealing with new experiences all the way around, new life and often, new mothers as well. It can be difficult to give the appearance of knowing what you're doing when you're actually in the process of learning which is why I decided to offer mentoring sessions and workshops. We'll systematically cover all aspects of newborn photography, everything from how to safely handle a brand new infant, what to do when babies cry, setting the scene, lighting (including natural light), processing the photographs after the session and the basics of the business end of things. In particular we'll focus on the subtle ways to fine tune the newborn poses and how to set a perfect scene that is in keeping with classic newborn photography. Applicants must already understand the basics of operating their camera and it is recommended they have a 50mm lens."



Of all the different types of professional portrait photography available, newborn photography stands alone as the most unique. Newborn babies change very rapidly and photographers only have a very small window of opportunity in which to record priceless lifetime memories. Photographing newborns takes particular patience, skills and knowledge of infant behavior, and sometimes the ability to reassure nervous new mothers as well. Mothers who wish to have professional portraits of their newborn baby are advised to contact their photographer prior to their baby's birth and to have already discussed their desires and to have a tentative session already scheduled. For more information, visit Silver Bee Photography's website at http://www.silverbeephotography.com. Additional information about Hillarry Pittsenbargar can be found here: http://www.silverbeephotography.com/about/.



About Silver Bee Photography

Silver Bee Photography is the Austin, Texas area's premier newborn photography studio. The studio is owned and operated by Hillarry Pittsenbargar, herself the mother of two sons, a long time area resident and all purpose photographer whose passion is photographing families and children, and especially newborn infants.