Silver Knight Publishing Releases a New Young Adult Fantasy, Wolfe's Fayt: The Rescue

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Jeremiah lives in the Realm of Fayt—a place where humans are caretakers for the magical beings who live within its boundaries. Jeremiah must learn the ways of magic in order to find and rescue his kidnapped sister. Befriending a fairy and dragon along the way, he begins to unravel secrets from his family’s past.



Jeremiah soon discovers a powerful evil which seeks to destroy Fayt. With the balance of the world in his hands, can he find a way to save his sister before it’s too late?

Dive into the adventure in this tale of magic, love, and courage.



Available formats: E-book

Page Count: 332

Distribution: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play



For media inquiries, appearances, reviews, or other publicity, please contact: info@silverknightpublishing.com



About Christina LoBianco

Christina LoBianco is a mother of 4, writing amidst the organized (and sometimes not so organized) chaos that all parents know well. She has her Bachelor's degree in English Education and is very close to earning her Master's degree in Marriage and Family Counseling. She lived in North Carolina until 2010, when she and her husband uprooted the family in a military move and made their way to Colorado, where they now reside. She loves spending time with her family, writing as much as she can, and getting inspiration from the mountain view just outside of her front porch.



Silver Knight Publishing

P.O. Box 721254

Orlando, FL. 32872

http://www.silverknightpublishing.com/index.php/books/young-adult/wolfe-s-fayt-the-rescue/