Silver Lined Angel: Powerful New Novel Depicts True Reality of Government-Controlled Healthcare

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly known as ‘Obamacare’, has been a staple of American debate and criticism since March of 2010. While it aims to increase the rate of insurance coverage and reduce the overall cost of health care, many believe handing control to the White House will have disastrous and literally fatal consequences.



‘Silver Lined Angel’, the latest novel by Debra Dove, tells a similar story of personal tragedy, Government corruption and a struggle to do what is morally right.



Synopsis:



Lila Jenkins is a single career minded woman when she suddenly finds herself in charge of Betsy, her sick niece. Betsy and her younger sister have been in the care of their exhausted grandmother while their own mother, Lucy, is in a mental hospital. Life's events and obstacles have sent Lucy into a breakdown and she is unable to provide private health care for her family. Betsy is suffering from awful headaches and the state appointed doctor has diagnosed her with TMJ. Lila refuses to accept this, but hits a roadblock when the pompous doctor will not change his diagnosis and the condescending social worker refuses to help. At her wits end, Lila enlists the help of the local television station.



Alto Martine is an investigative reporter who is always looking for a story on the edge. Intrigued with the story, he soon finds himself intrigued with Lila as well. An interview is set up to profile Betsy and her story when Lucy shows up acting bizarre and demanding to be in the spotlight. After the interview airs, the social worker mysteriously disappears and Betsy is assigned a new social worker and doctor, along with a terrifying new diagnosis.



During his investigation, Alto discovers corruption far deeper in the government than just the social workers. In spite of her sister's crazy and unpredictable behavior, Lila is in a race to save the life of a funny little girl that is intrigued with clouds and their silver linings. This story begins as a mission to help a sick child, but quickly becomes a love story of many dimensions. Family dynamics are intertwined with government corruption, mental illness and long ago buried feelings, as well as a bit of romance. Lila Jenkins' journey will intrigue, entertain and possibly enrage you.



As the author explains, her compelling narrative is loosely inspired by a true story.



“With Obamacare hanging over our heads, this book details what can happen when the government controls healthcare. Greed and corruption take precedence over people’s health and in some cases their lives,” says Dove.



With such pertinence to modern society, the book has attracted a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I felt that the subject matter was something that many people could relate to, and the characters were so real you will find yourself laughing, crying, and sharing their frustrations. You will find a very interesting, and unexpected ending,” says C. Blehm, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Juanita Geary was equally as impressed, adding, “I read this book in one night; couldn't put it down. The heart break of the family was described so real, it breaks my heart to think families everywhere are treated like this.”



‘Silver Lined Angel’ is available now from the following outlets:



Amazon: http://amzn.to/ZKJK6t

Barnes & Noble: http://bit.ly/14SxYLZ

Smashwords: http://bit.ly/12nxfOq



About Debra Dove

Debra Dove was raised in Phoenix and now resides in Northern Arizona with her husband, two spoiled doxies and a very lazy cat.



Taking a year off work to write Silver Lined Angel, Dove wants her work to evoke feelings of frustration and anger for things beyond control. Fused with happiness and situations that make readers smile, Dove is delighted to introduce her latest novel to the world.