Silver Olas Now Offers Water Damage Service and Mold Remediation to All of San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2012 -- For a home or business owner, there is nothing quite as disconcerting as walking into a room and discovering standing water.



Maybe a pipe has burst somewhere in the home or building. Or perhaps a lot of rain caused a room to flood. No matter what the reason, water damage is an extremely serious issue—one that demands an immediate and thorough response.



Since 1996, Sammy, David, and Jimmy Olas have worked hard helping home and business owners with a wide variety of emergency water damage, mold remediation, reconstruction and floor cleaning services. The family-owned and operated company, Silver Olas, is based in San Diego, Calif., and can handle anything from tile and grout cleaning to wood floor cleaning and virtually any type of carpet or rug cleaning or damaged areas.



The company recently expanded its water damage and mold-related services to the entire San Diego area. This means that thousands more residential and business customers can call on the Olas brothers and their employees 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for their professional, highly effective and courteous help.



“Silver Olas is ready to respond to any water damage in San Diego, North County, or any flood damage in Oceanside,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website noted, adding that thanks to the advanced training by IICRC, customers who need flood damage repair can expect real drying results in half the time.



Employees use a special fast dry technique that will help get a home or business back to normal as quickly as possible. In addition to monitoring the drying process on a daily basis, they use a combination of a thermal imaging camera with moisture detection devices to be absolutely certain that everything dries out completely.



For customers who have suffered emergency water damage San Diego area Silver Olas can also assist with mold removal as well as restoration service.



In order to prevent serious health issues from developing from exposure to mold, home and business owners should not try to deal with water-soaked areas on their own. Unless properly and professionally dealt with, carpets and walls can literally take weeks to dry out, which leads to not only a bad odor but also an increased likelihood of mold and further property damage.



About Silver Olas

Silver Olas is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the San Diego area for over 15 years. Brothers Jimmy, Sammy and David work hands-on in the field to make sure their customers’ water damage is dried quickly and properly, and that any needed construction repair is done to perfection. The company is fully licensed and insured to do all flood and mold repair and remediation, as well as carpet and tile cleaning. For more information, please visit http://www.silverolas.com