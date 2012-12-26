Silver Olas Opens Office in Murrieta, Ca - Things Already Smell Better

Murrieta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Nothing stinks like a flooded house with unchecked water damage. Apparently the great citizens of Murrieta have been making a stink because long time San Diego carpet cleaning entrepreneur Jimmy Olas has opened their sixth location in just under 15 years.



“I’ve been serving the San Diego for so long it’s almost like every resident here is family”, says Jimmy, who actually does have relatives in Murrieta and Temecula. “Being available 24/7 means we have to be strategically located in order to deliver on our promise.”



Murrieta home and business owners are no strangers to flooding, with seasonal rains creating water disasters from mild to downright nasty. And it’s not just water, it’s mudslides, sewage resurfacing, and all the other pains that come with regular flooding.



But it’s not all gloom and doom water damage repair for Silver Olas. Their carpet cleaning methods have been rated in the Top Services for the San Diego area for 10 years straight. This is great news for those with allergies who are moving into a new home in Murrieta because Silver Olas boasts a 99% reduction rate in pet dander and tobacco smoke residue with their carpet cleaning services.



“We treat every home we clean like it’s us who will be living there when the job’s done. And I guarantee that nobody who works for Silver Olas would want to live in a partially cleaned home”, says Mr. Olas.



For the residents of Murrieta, this is a very promising proposition.



About Silver Olas:

A family-owned and operated company located in Oceanside, Silver Olas Carpet Tile Flood Cleaning offers professional quality results at great prices. For more than a decade, we’ve been keeping carpets throughout San Diego clean. Our commitment to customer service sets us apart from many other companies. We offer guaranteed results and free written estimates every day. We also offer twenty-four hour flood services.



Each member of the Silver Olas Carpet Cleaning team is IICRC certified, so you’ll always get the most advanced and new techniques in the industry when using the Murrieta water damage and carpet cleaning services.



