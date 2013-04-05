Silver Peak Wins Network Computing "Network Project of the Year" for United Drug Deployment

Santa Clara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Silver Peak Systems, the leader in accelerating data over distance, today announced that its deployment at United Drug has been awarded “Network Project of the Year – Private Sector” from Network Computing magazine.



- Watch the United Drug video: http://www.silver-peak.com/info-center/united-drug-meets-rpo-reduces-disaster-recovery-costs



Silver Peak, in conjunction with local partner Comsys, helped United Drug with a major data center consolidation project, which included a substantial overhaul of the company’s disaster recovery (DR) processes. With Silver Peak’s Velocity solution for replication acceleration, the company enhanced the performance of EMC RecoverPoint replication over the WAN by 80%, helping the company to meet its recovery point objectives (RPOs), and saving the company hundreds-of-thousands of Euros in the process.



“As our business grows and demands on the IT department change, it is increasingly essential that we optimize our network in order to improve our DR operations and cope with increasing end user needs,” said Tim Buckley, group IT director at United Drug. “In order to do this, we need a high-capacity solution that solves network quality and latency issues for a wide range of traffic. Silver Peak has a clear advantage on these fronts, plus they are a highly-flexible solution that takes just minutes to deploy.”



Since deploying the Silver Peak VRX software products, United Drug is able to replicate 20 terabytes (TB) of data between its two Dublin, Ireland sites, enabling the company to easily meet its RPO. In addition, United Drug is using the Silver Peak VX software products to improve the performance of all other applications to remote sites, such as file, email and web. The company has also been able to avoid costly bandwidth upgrades in the process. It can now use its 100 megabit-per-second (Mbps) connection more effectively, eliminating the need to upgrade to a 1 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) connection.



