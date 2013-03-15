Silver Screen Dental Launches New Website

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Austin dental office, Silver Screen Dental, launched a new Website on March 11, 2013 allowing for users to easily view and search the full list of the full-service dentist office’s services: www.silverscreendental.com



Among the new Website’s many features include “before and after” pictures, showcasing the quality of Dr. Steven Booth’s work. Visitors to the Website may also view monthly specials on the new Website, enabling visitors to enjoy exclusive offers on Silver Screen Dental’s many services.



Practicing dentistry since 1995, Dr. Booth graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree. This enables Dr. Booth to not only treat his patients with the utmost care and attention, but also perform surgery if necessary (and not refer his patients to another dentist’s office for oral surgery).



Dr. Booth is passionate about dentistry, as he is a member of the Capital Area Dental Society, Texas Dental Association, American Orthodontic Society and American Dental Association. He has achieved fellowship status in the International Congress of Oral Implantology and received national recognition for achievement in Invisalign Treatment by General Dentists.



About Silver Screen Dental

Boasting state-of-the-art technology, Silver Screen Dental offers a comfortable experience with new rooms, equipment, and a theater waiting room. Some of the services offered at Silver Screen Dental include:



- Dental crowns

- Dental implants

- Dentures

- Invisalign

- Dental veneers

- Teeth whitening

- Sedation dentistry

- Lumineers

- Dental bridges

- Wisdom teeth removal

- Root canal



For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit their Website at http://silverscreendental.com or call 512-345-8800.