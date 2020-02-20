Silver & Silver Advises Philadelphia Area Residents on Proposed Changes to Social Security Claim Process

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- By some estimates, up to one in twelve Philadelphia residents receives Federal Social Security Disability (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits due to an inability to work as a result of disabling medical impairments. Yet, many of those individuals are facing an uncertain future when it comes to the benefits they rely on to live. The Montgomery County Social Security Disability attorneys at Silver & Silver want to highlight a troubling change to Social Security benefits process that was recently proposed by the Trump Administration, that has to potential to negatively impact a large number of area residents.



These changes, outlined in late 2019, would potentially cut off SSDI and SSI benefits for hundreds of thousands of Americans, including the elderly and children.



Under this proposal, individuals who have qualified for SSDI or SSI benefits in the past would be subjected to a "Continuing Disability Review" every twenty-four months, whereby the government would consider anew whether they continue to qualify for these benefits. This shortening of the period before continuing benefits claims are reconsidered would mean that individuals who have in many cases waited years to prove their eligibility for these benefits would be in a state of perpetually proving their impairments are disabling.



Additionally, with the Social Security Administration already stretched thin and understaffed, the additional workload will likely cause further delays in the claims process in an agency that has historically been known for excessively long wait times to move through the administrative process. For individuals who depend on disability benefits to support their families, a long wait could significantly impact the household budget.



Silver & Silver understands that the possibility of losing essential benefits is a stressful prospect for families across the Philadelphia area. To guard against this detrimental shift in Social Security law, Silver & Silver urges all Pennsylvania residents to register to vote your interests in state, local and federal elections.



