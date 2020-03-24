Silver & Silver Advises Social Security Disability Recipients on How to Get Help with Benefits During Coronavirus Outbreak

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Silver & Silver, leading Social Security Disability attorneys in the Philadelphia area, have been monitoring the news regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and how it impacts recipients of Social Security Disability benefits. In response to the global pandemic, the United States Social Security Administration recently announced that it would be closing all public offices indefinitely in an effort to protect workers and benefits recipients from the spread of the virus.



The lawyers at Silver & Silver understand how much additional stress and uncertainty the pandemic has caused people who depend on their Social Security Disability benefits to live. Until the outbreak subsides and life returns to normal, the firm is advising anyone who needs help resolving issues with their Social Security benefits to seek service either online or over the phone.



The Social Security Administration offers an online portal at https://www.ssa.gov/onlineservices/, where citizens can apply for disability, retirement, or Medicare benefits, request a replacement Social Security card, print out a benefits verification form, or check the status of an application or appeal.



For business that cannot be handled online, a second possible course of action is to call the national Social Security hotline at 1-800-772-1213. Citizens can wait on the line to speak with a representative between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday, or they can utilize the hotline's 24-hour automated system to get the answers they need in a more timely manner.



Finally, citizens can try calling their local field office. Contact information for all Social Security offices can be found by searching the administration's online directory.



Individuals who have an upcoming in-person appointment should receive a phone call from a Social Security representative at the time of their appointment. The Social Security Administration has advised that these calls will come from a private, not a federal, phone line.



Philadelphia area residents grappling with Social Security issues that cannot be resolved through any of these channels may be able to pursue legal action to get the benefits they need. These individuals are encouraged to call Silver & Silver today and consult with the top Social Security lawyers in Montgomery County, PA, and the surrounding area.



