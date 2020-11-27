Silver & Silver Announces 2020-2021 LIHEAP Applications Are Available Now

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- As the winter season quickly approaches in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, many impoverished families will find themselves struggling to provide a warm and comfortable home to their loved ones. Silver & Silver, a leading team of Social Security disability attorneys dedicated to making a positive change in the community, is encouraging those in need to apply for the 2020-2021 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) as soon as possible. Applications are available online from now until April 9, 2021, and can be found on the Department of Human Services (DHS) website.



The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program offers cash grants to low-income families who cannot otherwise afford to pay their heating bills. Crisis grants are also available for emergency situations, such as furnace breakdowns or an unexpected fuel shortage. The value of the grants may be anywhere between $200 and $1000, and, most importantly, do not have to be repaid. Monetary assistance will be distributed based on household size, income, and fuel type.



Applicants do not have to be on public assistance to receive help through LIHEAP, nor will any lien be placed on their property. The grants are available to both renters and homeowners who meet the income guidelines, which can be reviewed in greeted detail on the DHS website. This season's income limits for the LIHEAP cash and crisis grants are $19,140 per year for an individual. This limit increases by $6,720 for each additional person in the household.



Those who are interested in taking advantage of this program should visit the DHS website to fill out an online form or print the application and return it to their local county assistance office upon completion.



