Silver & Silver Announces Second Edition of "The Silver Formula for Success: How to 'Guarantee' Your Disability Claim Is Approved" eBook by Mike Silver Is Now Available

The team at Silver & Silver, a leading disability law firm serving Philadelphia and the surrounding areas, is excited to announce that the second edition of Mike Silver's The Silver Formula for Success: How to "Guarantee" Your Disability Claim is Approved, is available for free download on the Silver & Silver website.



Mike Silver, co-founder of Silver & Silver, has practiced disability law for over 40 years. Since his early days as a young lawyer, Mr. Silver set out to help individuals who were struggling to gain the benefits they deserved but were not being approved by the Social Security Administration. Today, he has become one of the top disability lawyers in the country.



Although the Social Security Disability Insurance program was specifically developed to aid those who cannot work due to physical or mental impairments and must thus rely on outside help for essential resources, thousands of individuals are left empty-handed after filing their claims. Every year, almost 70 percent of Social Security Disability applicants are denied benefits during the initial evaluation. Those who refile their application or appeal a denial don't fare much better and are usually required to appear in front of a judge in order to have their applications approved.



The Silver & Silver team is committed to helping disabled adults and children. In Mr. Silver's own words, "It is my genuine hope that this information will help you learn the important things that you should — and should not — do when pursuing a Social Security Disability claim." The second edition of the eBook provides an insider look at how to gain access to Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income.



Silver & Silver offers free consultations to all disabled individuals seeking Social Security Disability benefits. Contact a Silver & Silver Social Security Disability or long-term disability lawyer for more information, or visit them online at https://www.silverandsilver.com/.



For over forty years, the legal team at Silver & Silver has been representing clients in Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley region. Their attorneys focus mainly on disability and personal injury cases, as well as workers' compensation and employment litigation. They work closely with doctors, physical therapists, tax experts, life care planners, and other experts to help with your case.



