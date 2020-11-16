Silver & Silver Attorneys Recognized as Main Line Today's 2020 Top Lawyers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2020 -- Silver & Silver is pleased to announce that four members of its team have been recognized as Main Line Today's 2020 Top Lawyers. The 2020 Main Line Today's Top Lawyers winners are Mike Silver, Cynthia J. Silver, Joseph F. Schwartz, and Joseph B. Silver. We congratulate the winners on their well-deserved success and growing list of achievements.



For eight consecutive years, Silver & Silver has earned the title of "Best Law Firm" thanks to everyone who voted in the Best of the Main Line & Western Suburbs Readers' Choice awards. The same organization has recognized this distinguished group of disability lawyers as "Best Lawyers," proving that the commitment and talent of the Silver & Silver team have not gone unnoticed by their clients.



The superior legal representation that Mike Silver, Cynthia J. Silver, Joseph Schwartz, and Joe Silver provide to clients on a day-to-day basis has also earned them Suburban Life Magazine's "Awesome Attorneys" award in the Personal Injury, Disability, and Employment fields in the past. Notably, Mike Silver has been acknowledged as a Super Lawyer since 2004. In fact, he is the only attorney in Eastern Pennsylvania who is a Super Lawyer in the field of Disability law.



When Mike and Cindy started their law practice, their only goal was to help every member of the community receive the compensation and benefits they deserved. This dedication to fighting for justice and never giving up in the face of adversity has earned them an impressive reputation and a long list of accolades. Suffice it to say, the Silver & Silver team plans to fight for their clients' rights for a long time to come.



The Silver & Silver team would like to thank everyone for their continued support in voting Silver & Silver as "Best Lawyers" and "Best Law Firm" on the Main Line.



About Silver & Silver

For over forty years, the legal team at Silver & Silver has been representing clients in Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley region. Their attorneys focus mainly on disability and personal injury cases, as well as workers' compensation and employment litigation. They work closely with doctors, physical therapists, accountants, life care planners, and other experts to help with your case.



