Silver & Silver Encourages Philadelphia Area Residents to Ring in the New Year by Registering to Vote

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- As people all over the U.S. celebrate the beginning of a new year and the opportunities it brings, the attorneys at Silver & Silver turn their attention to the upcoming presidential election. On November 3, 2020, American citizens can exercise their right to choose who will lead their government on the national, state, and local levels and Silver & Silver strongly encourages all Philadelphia area residents to register to vote so they can take part in the democratic process.



Residents of Pennsylvania who will be 18 years old or older on Election Day and are U.S. citizens are eligible to vote. In New Jersey, the minimum age for voting is 17. In Pennsylvania, the deadline for registration is October 4, 2020, and in New Jersey, the deadline is October 13, 2020.



Eligible individuals can register to vote by submitting a registration application form online or by mail. They can also register in person by visiting their county voter registration office or a number of other government agencies, including the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Individuals must register to vote in the county where they live.



As leading Social Security disability and personal injury attorneys in the Philadelphia area for more than 40 years, Silver & Silver serves countless clients whose disability benefits depend on government policy and the decisions of lawmakers. Voting is a powerful way for these, and all citizens to have their voices heard and to choose leaders they believe will stand up for their rights.



Voting in the upcoming election is especially important for individuals receiving Social Security disability benefits, as rule changes proposed by the current administration threaten to cut off payments to hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries.



To find out more information about voter registration



