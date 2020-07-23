Silver & Silver Helping Philadelphia Residents Navigate Social Security Benefits and Unemployment

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2020 -- Individuals who currently receive Social Security Disability benefits may still be eligible to apply for unemployment without fear of losing out on their Social Security. The Silver & Silver Social Security disability attorneys are always available and ready to help local residents navigate the tricky aftermath of unemployment and how it affects Social Security Disability benefits.



Unemployment benefits are provided to people who are 'ready, willing and able' to work but are struggling to find jobs. Social Security Disability benefits, on the other hand, are provided to people who meet the medical conditions of being disabled and have held jobs that are covered by Social Security. Someone may also be capable of working a sedentary job despite his or her disability and still receive Social Security benefits.



Since unemployment benefits and Social Security benefits are not mutually exclusive, they can be provided to an individual at the same time. Furthermore, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), unemployment compensation is classified as "unearned income," and does not affect Social Security benefits.



This does not mean that all Social Security Disability beneficiaries should apply for unemployment. In certain cases, receiving unemployment benefits will reduce and possibly preclude Social Security Insurance eligibility. Anyone who receives Social Security Disability benefits and is interested in applying for unemployment is strongly encouraged to contact Silver & Silver for a consultation.



