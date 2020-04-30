Silver & Silver Informs Workers of Employment Laws That Offer Protection During the COVID-19 Crisis

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- As the threat of the coronavirus continues to hang over workplaces nationwide, many employees are struggling to balance their need for work with a concern for their health and safety. The Philadelphia-based workers compensation lawyers at Silver & Silver would like to highlight two employment laws that offer protection for workers facing this difficult predicament.



The Americans With Disabilities Act requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for employees living with chronic health conditions that interfere with at least one major life activity. Workers with respiratory conditions such as asthma could be particularly vulnerable to adverse reactions if they were exposed to COVID-19. In accordance with the law, employers must find a way to reasonably accommodate such employees — for example, providing them with Personal Protective Equipment to wear on the job.



The National Labor Relations Act protects workers' right to engage in certain "concerted activities" to address work-related issues. These activities include talking to coworkers about working conditions, circulating a petition to ask for better working conditions, voicing a group complaint to the employer, or even collectively refusing to work in unsafe conditions. The law also prohibits employers from discharging, threatening, or coercively questioning employees who engage in these protected activities.



Workers in the Philadelphia area who feel their employer has violated either of these laws are encouraged to contact Silver & Silver to schedule a consultation. As home to leading wrongful termination lawyers in Delaware County and the surrounding region, Silver & Silver has been standing up for employees' rights for more than 40 years. For more information, visit the firm's website or give them a call today.



For over forty years, the legal team at Silver & Silver has been representing clients in Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley region. Our attorneys focus mainly on disability and personal injury cases, as well as workers' compensation and employment litigation. They work closely with doctors, physical therapists, accountants, life care planners, and other experts to help win your case.



