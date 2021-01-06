Silver & Silver Outlines Possible Impacts on Social Security Benefits Following the Pandemic

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2021 -- As COVID-19 continues to change all aspects of American life, a particular concern is now being paid to the possible effects the pandemic will have on Social Security benefits. Due to stagnant wages and insufficient tax revenue for the Social Security Trust, many experts fear there will be lasting negative impacts on Social Security recipients in the coming years. Philadelphia's top Social Security disability lawyers at Silver & Silver would like to update Social Security recipients about the potential impact of COVID-19 on the future of the programs.



Social Security benefits are calculated based on several factors, including the age of the recipient and their earnings history. The Social Security Administration also considers national averages of wage growth since the earnings were obtained. Due to the extended lockdowns enacted across the country, wage growth has significantly slowed, leading to uncertainty regarding the impact on Social Security recipients.



The current funding of the Social Security Trust has also come into question. With a large portion of Americans currently not employed, payroll contributions to the trust fund have decreased. Additionally, legislation passed earlier this year included a temporary moratorium on employer-based Social Security funding, which has further complicated the outlook for Social Security.



As the United States continues to navigate the challenges posed by the emergence of COVID-19, many questions remain unanswered about how Social Security can successfully maintain its commitment to the American people. Without additional legislative steps to protect the integrity of the program, the future of Social Security benefits will remain uncertain.



