Silver & Silver Provides an Update on Social Security Hearings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- Many families and individuals who rely on Social Security Benefits have been eagerly waiting for a sense of normalcy to return to the legal system. Unfortunately, due to the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases across the nation, the Social Security Administration will continue to operate on a remote basis for the health and safety of the public at large. Through it all, the experienced Silver & Silver Social Security Disability attorneys serving the Greater Philadelphia area and beyond have been available to help claimants secure the benefits they rightfully deserve.



The Social Security Administration is currently conducting most hearings over the phone. The claimant, the judge, the claimant's attorney, and any necessary expert witnesses will connect on one line to discuss the claimant's case. The outcome of such proceedings weighs heavily on the lawyer and their client's ability to convincingly convey the claimant's inability to work under these very limited trial constraints, which is why working with an experienced attorney is invaluable to procuring a favorable result.



Recently, the Social Security Administration suggested claimants and their representatives would soon be able to conduct proceedings through video conferencing, providing the opportunity for a more informative hearing.



Despite the shift from live to virtual hearings via telephone and video conferencing, the Silver & Silver team is dedicated to building strong and successful cases for those who need Social Security Benefits. The ongoing pandemic has caused a lot of stress and uncertainty among families and individuals with disabilities. Silver and Silver's award-winning Social Security Disability lawyers are determined to do whatever it takes to help residents of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas gain access to their rightful benefits.



