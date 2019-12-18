Silver & Silver Sheds Light on Changes in Food Stamp Work Requirements

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- Hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to lose access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, otherwise known as SNAP, or food stamps, due to recent changes in the program's work requirements. However, individuals who cannot work due to a disability should not be impacted by the new rules.



Silver & Silver, home to the leading workers' comp lawyers in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware County and the surrounding region, helps disabled clients pursue compensation when they cannot work due to illness or injury. These disabled individuals can still receive food stamps in addition to disability benefits under the revised federal SNAP guidelines announced in early December. However, individuals who are concerned about losing their SNAP benefits while they attempt to prove a disability claim are encouraged to contact Silver & Silver for a legal consultation.



Adults between the ages of 18 and 49 are required by law to work at least 20 hours per week for a period of 36 months in order to qualify for food stamps — as long as they have no children and do not suffer from a disability. In the past, states were able to waive these work requirements in regions with a high unemployment rate, but the new US Department of Agriculture guidelines will limit these waivers to areas with unemployment rates of 6 percent or higher.



That change is expected to save the federal government $5.5 billion, while an estimated 688,000 people will lose access to food stamps if they do not meet the work requirements.



People who suffer from disabilities that prevent them from working are entitled to federal assistance under the law. While those rights do not change due to new SNAP policy, anyone with questions or concerns about how their disability claim could affect their food stamp eligibility are encouraged to contact Silver & Silver today. Their leading Social Security disability and wrongful termination attorneys in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware County, PA, and the surrounding region can be reached through a contact form on their website.



About Silver & Silver

For over forty years, the legal team at Silver & Silver has been representing clients in Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley region. Our attorneys focus mainly on disability and personal injury cases, as well as workers' compensation and employment litigation. They work closely with doctors, physical therapists, accountants, life care planners, and other experts to help win your case.



To learn more, visit http://www.silverandsilver.com/ today.