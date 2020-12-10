Silver & Silver Sheds Light on if Benefits Will Be Impacted Be the Receipt of Unemployment Benefits

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2020 -- The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has impacted every organization, including the Social Security Administration. With millions of people relying on Social Security benefits to survive, the experienced Social Security Disability attorneys at Silver & Silver stand ready to provide guidance to claimants seeking assistance with Social Security applications in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas.



Perhaps the biggest concern voiced by Social Security beneficiaries is whether their benefits will be affected by the receipt of unemployment compensation. Many families who were affected by the economic downturn had no choice but to turn to the government for financial assistance to make ends meet. Thankfully, unemployment funds are considered "unearned income" and should not impact Social Security Disability (SSD) benefits that an individual already receives. However, a person is required to report any additional financial assistance to the Social Security Administration to continue receiving these benefits, and this would include unemployment benefits. For individuals who have not yet been approved for Social Security Disability benefits, it may become necessary in the future to explain to a judge how he or she was disabled according to Social Security's regulations yet certified he or she was ready, able, and willing to work to receive unemployment compensation. The experienced attorneys at Silver & Silver understand how this can sometimes be the case and have years of experience helping their clients explain this to a judge.



It is important that individuals who receive or have applied for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits through the Social Security Administration realize that because SSI is a needs-based program, the receipt of unemployment compensation will significantly impact current or future SSI benefits.



Silver & Silver's talented team of Social Security Disability lawyers continues to provide free consultations to assist with Social Security claims. They have a proven track record of helping Philadelphia residents gain access to their rightful benefits. Learn more by visiting the Silver & Silver website at https://www.silverandsilver.com/.



About Silver & Silver

For over forty years, the legal team at Silver & Silver has been representing clients in Philadelphia and the greater Delaware Valley region. Their attorneys focus mainly on disability and personal injury cases, as well as workers' compensation and employment litigation. They work closely with doctors, physical therapists, tax experts, life care planners, and other experts to help with your case.



