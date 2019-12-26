Silver Substrate Mirror Coating Market Segmented by Material, Type, End-User, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- The global silver substrate mirror coating market is predicted to gain growth as it rides on strong demand for architectural mirror in both the residential and commercial sectors. Innovation could play a major role in the overall development of the global silver substrate mirror coating market. Maintaining partnerships with companies operating in end-use industries could prove to be effective in improving business growth in the global silver substrate mirror coating market.



Early in 2019, Diamon-Fusion International (DFI), a US-based glass protection and protective coatings company, announced its supply partnership with Durabuilt Windows and Doors. Durabuilt will use DFI's easy-to-clean, glass protective features and protective coating to expand its product portfolio and offer longer-lasting, higher-quality windows to residential or commercial builders, architects, and homeowners.



Companies Anticipated to Open New Manufacturing Units to Meet Growing Demand



The report provides key details about leading players of the global silver substrate mirror coating market such as Arkema (France), Casix (China), Fenzi (Italy), High Ding Industrial (Grincoat) (Taiwan), Ferro Corporation (US), Tianjin Xin Lihua Color Materials (China), Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Mader (France), Vitro Architectural Glass (Mexico), Pearl Nano (US), Guardian Glass (US), and DFI (US).



Market Segments



By Product Type



? Solvent-based



? Water-based



? Nano-coatings



? Others



By Resin Type



? Polyurethane



? Epoxy



? Acrylic



? Others



By End Use



? Architectural



? Automotive and Transportation



? Solar Power



? Decorative



? Others



Increase in research and development of nanotechnology could be one of the factors supporting the growth of the nano-coatings segment in the global silver substrate mirror coating market. Polyurethane resin-based products offered in the global silver substrate mirror coating market are used as finish coats in architectural and industrial applications. Silver substrate mirror coating finds use in various industries and performs better than its aluminum counterpart in some applications. Silver coating could be used on large telescope mirrors because of its certain advantages such as in-situ washing of the mirrors and good performance for long periods.



By Region



According to market experts, Asia Pacific may show growth in the global silver substrate mirror coating market on the back of key countries such as India, China, and Japan. High economic growth, strong industrial development, and increase in commercial construction activities are anticipated to create impressive demand for silver substrate mirror coating in the emerging region. Growing use of concentrated solar power and expansion of the automotive and architectural industries could further increase the demand in the Asia Pacific silver substrate mirror coating market.



