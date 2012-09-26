Silver & Young Offers Complete Accounting and Business Solutions at Affordable Charges

Liverpool, NWS -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Silver & Young, a leading professional accounting firm, offers complete accounting solution for individuals, businesses and other professional firms. Their standards are always kept at the highest level; they are members of the leading associations and hold relevant licenses as required by law. Silver & Young shows how to have a self-managed fund which can provide an individual with more control and flexibility over the future. Their professional advice on the structure and ongoing maintenance of self managed super fund ensures that it complies with stringent legislation.



Spokesperson of the accounting firm stated, “At Silver & Young we cut through the red tape and get involved with you in your business. Our main focus is helping you to achieve your goals and ease the burden of compliance so that you may invest this precious time back into growing your business. We believe that each and every client deserves the best experience possible and we achieve this through providing our services with pride and enthusiasm. Our years of experience combined with a unique exposure to a vast number of industries in business give us an edge in the quality and array of accounting services that we can offer.”



The accountancy firm has its network all around the New South Wales state of Australia. Their experienced employees have been serving as Small business accountant in Bankstown & Small business accountant in Campbelltown. They have also recently approached the other regions of NSW through their Small business accountant in Fairfield and Small business accountant in Ingleburn. Their professional team of accountants help businessmen to plan and implement appropriate strategies to maximize their growth.



AtSilver & Young, their extensive experience in business accounting enables them to tailor the reports to suit client's specific requirements for either internal or external management reporting purposes. Whether someone needs to compare the actual performance with the budgeted performance, or require a detailed cash flow projection taking into account key performance indicators, rest assured that Silver & Young will look after all the specific needs. To learn more about them log on to http://silveryoung.com.au/