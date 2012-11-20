Silver & Young Offers Overall Accounting Solution for Individuals, Businesses and Other Professional Firms

Liverpool, NWS -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Silver & Young, a leading professional accounting firm, offers overall accounting solution for individuals, businesses and other professional firms. Silver & Young also offers a safe and secure future planning after retirement with Self-managed superannuation funds in Bankstown. This is best tax effective method for planning a comfortable future retirement. Silver & Young is reliable and trustworthy to maintain ever changing complexity and regulation of Self-managed funds. The main focus of Silver & Young is to help its clients achieve their goals and ease burden of compliance to save their precious time to invest back in their growing business.



Spokesperson of Silver & Young said, “We as Company accountants of Moorebank offer direct access to the solutions required to service your clients’ requirement and make sure they receive the best possible service and advice along the way. We believe in building relation with you by efficient and cost effective means to help expand your total service offerings and expertise. We also offer advisory service for other Small business accountants Moorebank and for Self-managed funds in Moorebank.”



The accountancy firm has its network all around the New South Wales state of Australia. Their experienced employees have been serving as small business accountants in Wetherill Park. They have also recently approached the other regions of NSW through their self-managed superannuation funds Campbelltown and small business accountant in Ingleburn. Their professional team of accountants helps businessmen to plan and implement appropriate strategies to maximize their growth. The small business accountants in Wetherill Park provide accounting services that are second to none. Their years of experience combined with a unique exposure to a vast number of industries in business that gives them an edge in the quality and array of accounting services that they offer.



About Silver & Young

Silver & Young is a professional accounting firm offering a complete accounting solution for individuals, businesses and other professional firms. They are members of the leading associations of the field and hold relevant licenses as required by law. These include the Institute of Chartered Accounts Australia, CPA Australia, and Tax institute of Australia, Tax Practitioners Board, and the Law Society of NSW. At Silver & Young they cut through the red tape and get involved with the clients in their business. Their main focus is helping you to achieve your goals and ease the burden of compliance so that you may invest this precious time back into growing your business. To know more call (02) 9600 7760 or visit: http://silveryoung.com.au