Silverado Enterprise Announces Its Holiday Special Discount Is in Full Swing

Fremont, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Silverado Enterprise (Silver Beads and Findings) is announcing publicly today its new Holiday special, which is featuring an additional 10% off their already low prices on any order over $199.



Dona O'Donell, media contact, was asked earlier what kinds jewelry items the site sells. "We sell everything a person or company needs to make their sterling silver jewelry. We sell everything a person or company needs to make their sterling silver and beaded jewelry. Some of the items that can be found on our site include silver earwires, jump rings, silver charms, closings, tubes, bails, components, plain beads, charms, semi precious stone beads, and much more."



What type of silver and semi precious stones does Silverado Enterprise sell? "We use 925 silver that is free of nickel and lead. Since the production of all of our products is done in India, we are able to offer even more competitive prices when compared to many of our competitors. We carry several semi precious stones including onyx, abalone, jasper, agate, MOP, and amethyst. These stones come in different styles and sizes", Ms. O'Donell added.



Asked about the Holiday discount that has just started. Ms. O'Donell said, "Our low prices afford many companies and those who make a lot of jewelry for the Holidays to buy in volume. We are constantly told how much cheaper our items are than other online retailers and even cheaper at times than wholesalers. We wanted to offer an additional 10% discount for the Holiday season as our gift and way of saying thanks and offer a way of saying Happy Holidays to our current customers and new customers alike."



Many products sold on the Silver Beads and Findings website are handmade, so that means that no two are exactly alike, which also helps to add to the uniqueness of each piece sold. This also means that variations on handmade items should be expected to a minor degree. When placing an order on the company website, they have taken great strides to ensure the site is secure and the company does not store any customer credit card information. The only aspect of the sale that the company sees is the authorization code and the last four digits of the actual credit card that was used to place the order.



About Silverado Enterprise

Silverado Enterprise has set up their website under the name Silver Beads and Findings and operates a very large website with a user friendly layout to make ordering sterling silver items easier. The retailer offers volume discounts on sterling silver beads, findings, charms, semi precious stones and much more. Everything needed to make sterling silver and beaded jewelry is available on the site. The site operates 365 days a year, day or night, to make shopping very convenient. Items are packed very well to ensure that nothing gets damaged in transit.