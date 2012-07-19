SilverInkTree.com Creates Detailed Custom Silver House for an Architect

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Silver Ink Tree, owned and operated by designer Anna Carter, has been producing, custom, unique silver jewellery designs since 2004. One of her more recent commissions that’s generating a lot of talk amongst jewellery designers, is a set of custom made silver cufflinks she produced for an architect. These cufflinks have been carefully made in the shape of a house, complete with doors and windows.



Anna then took the customization one step further by undertaking the difficult task of stamping the initials of the recipient on the back - not easy with such a small piece of jewellery. According to Anna Carter the architect was absolutely thrilled with her work.



This isn’t the only intricate, custom design Anna’s created. Other commissions have included some bicycle cufflinks for a keen cyclist, paint palette earrings for an artist, leaf print earrings, a stag pendant and a personalized charm bracelet to name just a few.



Silver Ink Tree doesn’t just do custom work. Anna also has an extensive silver jewellery collection including earrings and pendants available through her Etsy store. According to Anna all of the pieces in her collection exude the same creative flair and design skills that can be seen in her custom pieces.



“I put as much love, care and attention into my range of jewellery as I do custom work. I spend countless hours over design and then each are crafted to my normal exacting standards” commented Anna Carter.



Anna Carter, further explains what she does to create these works of art, “Each piece is hand made from start to finish with most pieces starting life as a sheet of fine or sterling silver and are shaped using a variety of techniques and tools into the final product. If consumers have an idea for a custom product, I’m more than happy to help to bring that design to life.”



About Silver Ink Tree

Owned & operated by the well respected jewellery designer, Anna Carter. Silver Ink Tree provides a range of high quality, handmade silver jewellery. They carry a range of popular designs in stock and can create custom products to consumer’s specifications. For more information please visit: http://www.silverinktree.com