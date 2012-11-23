Silverleaf CEO Shane Baldwin Makes News over Controversy Surrounding Business Practice

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- When looking at the modern business world, it’s difficult to get a sense of things. From the turbulence of the market, to the seemingly unstable affairs within many people’s lives, it seems impossible that anyone would be able to successfully navigate this complicated and confusing place. There are few people, then, that seem to have a handle on things. Shane Baldwin, however, is one such person. From his drive and work ethic to his methodical attention to detail, he has helped to craft a very successful business institution, and these qualities, along with many others, help him to navigate the stormy seas of our current business world.



It isn’t just natural ability that underlies Baldwin’s success. It’s also his experience and personal knowledge that has allowed him to become the successful person he is today. He has operated, managed, and sold many profitable companies. As a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch, he helped to obtain business development and client acquisitions that totaled almost $600 million dollars. His current work, the founding of SilverLeaf Companies’ three branches, SilverLeaf Financial, Real Estate, and Asset Management, are sure to be another page in his history of successful endeavors.



As founder and CEO of SilverLeaf Financial, Baldwin helps to provide monetization services to an array of respectable financial institutions. His abilities and experience driving him forward, he and his company are sure to become a titan in the world of business, standing out from the crowd through responsibility and sheer innovation.



About Silverleaf Financial

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SilverLeaf Financial is a private equity firm with Shane Baldwin the CEO focuses on acquiring performing and non-performing, 1st Deed of Trust whole loans secured by cash flowing commercial real estate. SilverLeaf works close with the FDIC, banks, special servicers and other financial institutions to purchase assets for the purpose of future monetization.



