SilverQuartersHQ.com Tells Visitors Why a Simple Silver Quarter Could Be Worth Thousands

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Coin collecting is one of the world’s oldest hobbies. Today, some coin collectors do it for the thrill of building an interesting collection, while others collect coins simply to generate a profit.



A website called SilverQuartersHQ.com is devoted to helping the latter group of coin collectors. At SilverQuartersHQ.com, visitors can learn the precise values of a number of different American silver quarters. Quarters from a specific year could be worth thousands of dollars, while quarters from other years may only be worth their stated value of 25 cents.



As a spokesperson for SilverQuartersHQ.com explains, many people never think about looking through the change that’s in their pocket:



“Today, the price of silver has made collecting quarters an extremely profitable hobby. The right quarter can sell for hundreds of dollars, and there have been cases where people find dozens of quarters hiding in a grandparent’s attic or in other forgotten hiding spots. In many cases, people are able to look through the loose change in their wallet and find a few quarters that are worth far more than just 25 cents.”



One of the main goals of the SilverQuartersHQ.com website is to explain the difference between quarters made before and after 1965. Specifically, the U.S. Mint changed its quarter composition between 1964 and 1965. Almost all quarters with a date of 1964 or earlier are composed of 90% silver, while quarters with a date of 1965 or later simply contain copper and nickel. In other words, quarters minted before 1964 are a valuable source of silver, while quarters minted after 1965 are generally only worth 25 cents.



As the SilverQuartersHQ.com spokesperson explains, quarter composition isn’t the only thing that has changed between quarters:



“The U.S. Mint’s quarter design has varied widely over the years. The first quarter was minted in 1796, just twenty years after the United States was initially formed. Although the first series of quarters featured a bust of Philadelphia socialite Mrs. William Bingham under the word ‘Liberty’, most other quarters feature a profile view of George Washington. Quarters from different years are worth different values to collectors, and we encourage anyone interested in learning about quarters to visit our site for more information.”



Whether valuating quarters found in a wallet or using quarters to collect silver, SilverQuartersHQ.com aims to make identifying valuable quarters as easy as possible. Those interested in learning more can click here to visit www.SilverQuartersHQ.com today.



About SilverQuartersHQ.com

SilverQuartersHQ.com is a silver quarter information website devoted to telling visitors the value of a wide range of silver quarters. The site features pricing information for quarters from specific years and explains why quarters minted before 1965 are worth significantly more than quarters minted after 1965. For more information, please visit: http://www.silverquartershq.com