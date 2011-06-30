Silverstein Properties Announces Designer Series

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2011 -- Silverstein Properties is happy to announce the new designer series corporate housing New York. The newly designed Suites at Silver Towers are guaranteed to please even the fussiest of housing seekers.



There is nothing more modern and delicately decorated than the furnished apartments available at The Suites at Silver Towers. Each of the units comes fully furnished with modern pieces and a subtle color scheme. The building contains 106 units that range from a studio to two bedrooms. These furnished apartments in Manhattan are not sparse on the amenities either. There is 24-hour concierge service, a doorman, valet parking, housekeeping, on-site indoor parking, lighted courtyard with sculptures by James Carpenter Design Associates, an enchanting park and more. Additional amenities include a children’s playground, enclosed dog run area, free wireless internet in the lounge, a top of the line cardio and weight training center, steam rooms, sauna, nail salon, yoga and fitness studio, wet bar. Finally, those on business will enjoy the library, business center, conference room and plenty of laundry facilities that are also on site.



From the rooms tenants can view any number of gems that are part of New York City. From the Statue of Liberty to Madison Avenue, there is a little something special for everyone. Manhattan offers a wealth of things to do from a walk in Central Park to any number of award winning restaurants and Broadway shows. From lunch al fresco at Nizza to the hit musical “Wicked” and the many shops in between, there is always a way to spend free time in this section of the city. The Suites at Silver Towers can be a home away from home or a forever home, whichever is preferred.



These apartments NYC are ideal for short term stays and are pet friendly. They offer all of the amenities any business traveler would need to live comfortably away from home. The gracious accommodations are more than anyone can ask for at a reasonable price. The building contains 22 elevators, 13 staircases and 12,000 windows that add to its modern and aesthetic appeal. With over 1.2 million square feet of rooms and luxuries, it is no wonder why The Suites at Silver Towers are the preferred choice for business travelers.



For more information on corporate housing New York or to make reservations for The Suites at Silver Towers, visit the website at http://www.suitesatsilvertowers.com or contact Kenneth Flornes via email at kflornes@silvertowers.com or phone at (866) 204-1185