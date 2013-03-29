SiM - The 2-Man Band from Simon

Montreal, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Although their young ageas a band, SiM has performed multiple shows around Montreal, Canada and is very eager to playlive in front of their other fans around the world! All the links to the Contactinfo & Social Media will bein this press release below.



SiM started out of Montreal, Qc, Canada by Simon Legare-Theoret and Francis Gorup. Simon developed an interest in producing music at the early age of 13, when he decided to purchase his first music sequencer. Although he started music for fun, he found the need to step his music up a notch and get a guitarist to better showcase his work. Simon then enlisted the talent of Figz as the lead guitarist, who was an acquaintance from high school. It was only when they started working together musically that their friendship really developed.



Discovering that they had a fresh and unique sound together, Simon and Francis decided to create SiM. Francis’ funky and original guitar style blended with Simon’s singular voice and producing/mixing talents gave way to a unparalleled sound. The two-man band is now in full creation mode and is eager to get their first EP album out for the public. Their first album titled ‘My only feeling’ was proudly launched March 2013 in multiple stores such as: iTunes, Amazon, Google play etc.



This Album represents the musical core base for SiM’s style and feel. A mix of Pop, Rock, Funkwith a blend of happy soulful summer music



SiM is the way to go if you want to listen to great pop rock whiles driving going to work on a summer day.



For more information about SiM, visit them at http://simofficial.com