Simboya Entertainment Group's Movie "the Suicide Blogs" Official Selection Black Womens Film Festival 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Atlanta, Georgia based film company Simboya Entertainment’s movie “The Suicide Blogs” has recently been named an official selection of the Black Women’s Film Festival taking place starting Friday, June 14th -16th at the Prestigious Spelman College. For the Writer and Director of this project Simuel Rankins, this prestigious honor is something that is of an incredible accolade joining the ranks of other great filmmakers that have been honored at this event in the past.



Simboya Entertainment Group has being paving the way for black cinema in the South for years helping to establish Simboya as one of the #1 Independent movie studio in the Atlanta area. Simboya has brought four major independent releases to market including “Get Down On It”, “Chop Shop”, “The Jack Squad”, and their most recent endeavor promoting suicide awareness and prevention “The Suicide Blogs”. Receiving notoriety for bringing the topic to market in The Suicide Blogs, Simboya Entertainment Group has received a nomination for Best Feature Film at the 2012 Peachtree Village International Film Festival and also won the Audience Favorite at the 2012 Urban Media Makers Film Festival. Along with producing comedies, drama’s and music videos, Simboya has also lent their producing experience to television mega-giant the CW Network formerly known as UPN with their hit television shows Simboya@Nite and Video Slam.



Simboya Entertainment Group is right in the midst of producing an infotainment radio show, as well as their sixth movie, and a heartfelt web-series. If it has Simboya’s name attached to it you can be sure that it’s guaranteed to be something that their heart and soul has been put into. Simboya Entertainment Group is helping to lead the way to a great future while pushing the boundaries of cinema via their tireless efforts to succeed.



For more information on Simboya Entertainment Group please visit their website via http://www.simboya.com, http://www.facebook.com/simboyastudios and/or www.twitter.com/simboyafilms.



