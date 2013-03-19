Simenona Martinez Releases Second Single "Painful Scream," as She Prepares for Tour

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Los Angeles based Actress/Singer-Songwriter Simenona Martinez has just released the R&B Anthem “Painful Scream.” It is the second single from her first EP, “Awakening,” which was released in 2012. “Painful Scream” is available along with the rest of the album on iTunes and other online retailers. Simenona is currently preparing for a local tour in Southern Califonia which will start in the summer. She has also performed a heartfelt cover of Rihanna’s “Stay” which can be viewed on YouTube.



The first single from Awakening, “Stickin With Me,” continues to be very successful as Simenona has built an ever-increasing online presence through Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. In addition to her music, Simenona was also featured alongside Tyler Perry and Matthew Fox in the blockbuster hit “Alex Cross,” which is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray video. She was also the star of Playhouse Disney’s “Behind the Ears,” a show which she hosted for four years from 2006-2009. Though much of her career to date has centered on acting, Simenona has always been passionate about music and was excited to release her first album, and the singles that have followed.



Simenona is a well-rounded entertainer who writes and co-produces all of her own music. Being of Honduran and Cuban decent, she already has an international appeal. In addition to singing and acting, she also works behind the scenes, and her directorial debut in 2002 earned her a nomination at the Los Angeles Film Festival for the documentary “Black and White.” Simenona is an inspiration to fans worldwide. She is avid about justice for underprivileged people, and is involved in a variety of charitable organizations.



Her complete Press Kit is available by following this link: http://www.reverbnation.com/rpk/simenonamartinez



About Simenona Martinez

Simenona Martinez is an American actress, and was born in Los Angeles, California. This thespian is also an academic scholar, an excellent writer, and a recording artist.