Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Simeprevir (Hepatitis C Virus) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Simeprevir (Hepatitis C Virus) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV) that results in acute or chronic presentation. The disease is often asymptomatic, but infected patients may experience fatigue, joint pain, itchy skin or jaundice. There is no effective vaccine against HCV, so the market is driven by therapeutics.



Simeprevir, previously known as TMC435, is an HCV protease inhibitor (PI) being developed by Janssen, Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The HCV protease is required for viral polyprotein processing, which makes the enzyme essential for HCV replication.



Scope



- Overview of Hepatitis C, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Simeprevir including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Simeprevir for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Hepatitis C

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Simeprevir performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Simeprevir from 2012-2022 in top nine countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, India and China).



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