New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Simethicone is a mixture of polydimethylsiloxane and hydrated silica gel. It is mainly administered as oral liquid and as an anti-foaming agent that can diminish discomfort, bloating, or pain caused by excessive gas in the stomach or intestines caused by swallowing air, as well as mundane amounts of methane and hydrogen. Simethicone oral liquid is used to relieve symptoms of extra gas caused by certain foods or infant formulas or air swallowing. Simethicone is utilized to treat the symptoms of high stomach acid, like heartburn, stomach upset, and acid indigestion. It is also utilized to relieve symptoms of extra gas such as belching, bloating, and feelings of the pressure of discomfort in the stomach or gut.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Geri-Care

GSK

Perrigo

Rugby Laboratories

Major Pharmaceutical



Market Drivers



Simethicone drops are often given to infants suspected to be suffering from colic. Infants that are suffering from colic mostly pull up their legs towards the stomach to relieve their discomfort. Since Simethicone can break up gas bubbles and make it easier to pass gas, the drug is for babies, whose crying can considerably perturb caregivers, depriving them of sleep and thus creating a stressful condition for both infant and caregiver. This is one of the main factors driving the market growth globally.



Regional Outlook



The rapid development in the healthcare industry will add to the revenue of the simethicone oral liquid market. Increasing awareness of health conditions and better facilities will create robust growth opportunities for the growth of the simethicone oral liquid market. Therefore, the market will expand extensively in the developed regions of Europe and North America. Since colic is a condition that occurs in infants across the globe, other regions like Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific will also influence demand for the drug.



Simethicone Oral Liquid Market Segmentation:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



20 mg/0.3 mL

200mg/3mL



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospital

Special Clinic

Recovery Center



Regional analysis includes



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Simethicone Oral Liquid market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Simethicone Oral Liquid industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Simethicone Oral Liquid industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



