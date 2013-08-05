Similan Islands Liveaboard from Khao Lak or Phuket

Khao Lak, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Having the chance to explore the underwater life is one of the greatest experience of life for people. Marine life is made up of most amazing and awe inspiring creatures and coral reef that continue to amaze people. The Similan Island diving site are recognized as one of the best diving areas in the entire world. These are famous for the diversity of fish species, corals and the clear blue water. Similan Islands, just 1.5 hour north of Phuket’s bustling beaches, is a world of its own. Koh Similan is a cluster of islands which are renowned for their natural beauty, unique characteristics and the most amazing diving sites, where every year hundreds of divers from all over the world are able to experience a unique diving experience of a lifetime. Here in these sites divers are able to witness the most amazing variety of tropical fishes and sea creatures both large and small.



Khao Lak Explorer dive center and tour agency, invites people to come with them to enjoy the pleasures of getting up close to the most incredible tropical sea creatures and coral reef in the Croisiere iles Similan plongee sites. Khao Lak Explorer are a PADI / SSI / CMAS dive center and tour agency based in the heart of Khao Lak, the main departure to the Similan Islands, just 1.5 hour north of Phuket. They are equipped with all the facilities to give people a chance to explore the Similan Islands, Koh Bon (Manta Point), Koh Tachai, and Richelieu Rock so they have an truly unique experience. The Khao Lak Explorer team are always ready to help customers organize their dream holiday in the Similan Island, whatever their customers might need from arranging scuba diving trips, airport transfer, accommodation, land tours, etc. Khao Lak Explorer is there to make their customer’s experience as smooth and as pleasant as possible.



People who wish to spend a little more time taking in the beauty of the Khao Lak Tauchen Similan Inseln can also take advantage of the Khao Lak Explorer Liveaboard facilities. They have daily departure from 2 to 7 days length liveaboard or on schedule 4days/4nights liveaboard to the Similan Islands. During the expedition on a liveaboard, people will enjoy the services of the courteous boat crew there to tend to their needs, delectable Thai cuisine and the amazing views of Andaman sea and the Similian Islands. These expeditions are great for divers, non-divers and families alike.



For the ease and enjoyment of their customers Khao La Explorer diving courses and fun dives are done in small groups of 4 divers maximum and available in a number of languages to ensure that people get the best diving experience under the watchful eye and instructions of Khao Lak Explorer dive masters and instructors who are all PADI, SSI or CMAS qualified. Furthermore for the ease of their customers Khao Lak Explorer provides great quality rental equipment with free use of dive computer, fins with boots, high quality regulator Titan LX, all from Aqualung for more comfort and safety.



Khao Lak Explorer is there to make people’s trip to Similan Islands and Similan Islands Diving the most amazing experience they have ever had.



Media Contact:

Khao Lak Explorer Dive Center

Khao Lak, Thailand.

http://www.khaolakexplorer.com/