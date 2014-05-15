Simkl Announces Kickstarter Campaign to Crowdfund New Television, Anime and Movie Tracking Software - Simkl TV Tracker

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Track, watch, whatever, whenever, on any device. That's the promise of the new Simkl TV Tracker under development and it's clearly an idea who's time has come. The brainchild of software and web development company Simkl, has recently announced the start of their Kickstarter campaign to fund it into being release ready and it's being met with a great deal of excitement.



“Simkl have developed, designed, redesigned and re-imagined TV, Anime and Movie Tracking website and software many times during the past six months, pouring countless hours into thinking about the user experience and the technical aspects of the project to make it blazing fast to browse using new HTML5 technologies and easy to use for users”, commented a spokesperson from the company. “Simkl looking for Kickstarter support to fund creating the biggest and easiest TV show, anime and movie library with an automated watchlist built-in. The funds will be used to pay for engineers/programming/designing and licensing fees that will help us get release-ready.”



Simkl TV Tracker can automatically detect what users are watching and mark it as watched in their online profile. It combines the best parts of a website, an iOS / Android app, a computer app and an Open API to mash up a user's watched data.



Simkl also allows users to see what they've missed; stream video; see what their friends are watching; views what's next on TV; learn how much time they've wasted watching TV shows and also see what progress they've made on shows they have been viewing.



The company announced their intentions to make their technology as accessible as possible by providing an open tracking API. The open API designed to facilitate independent third-party innovation. Users can connect to plugins like XMBC, Media Portal and Plex, create their own mashups or embed the tracker on their own sites.



To call it cutting edge is an understatement.



The Kickstarter campaign has set a goal of $15,000 along with some exciting stretch goals to bring the software to release with a wide range of donor incentives based on the amount of pledge made.



Technology and entertainment enthusiasts are responding with excitement to a near future that includes Simkl TV Tracker.



For more information on the Kickstarter campaign visit http://bit.ly/TVTracker or the Simkl website at http://simkl.com



Client name: Andrew Masyk

Company Name: Simkl

City: New York

State: New York

Country: USA

Zip code: 10001

Email ID: contact@simkl.com

Website URL: http://simkl.com