Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Simmons First National Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: SFNC shares have certain options



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Simmons First National directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Pine Bluff, AR based Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Simmons First National Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $682.11 million in 2018 to $790.62 million in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from $215.71 million to $328.16 million in 2019.



Shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) declined from $27.75 per share in February 2019 to as low as $14.56 per share on March 16, 2020.



