Simon Law Group Informs Phoenix Area Drivers of Five Things to Do when Injured in an Auto Accident

According to the most recent statistics, one person is injured every 10.50 minutes in a traffic accident in Arizona. While identifying the possible causes of a motor vehicle accident may be simple or complicated, most people are unaware of the steps they should take to protect themselves in the aftermath of an auto accident. The Phoenix accident lawyers of Simon Law Group have a great deal of experience dealing with auto accident victims. Firm Partner Craig J. Simon has helped hundreds of Arizona drivers deal with the legal ramifications that an auto accident can bring.



As part of an ongoing educational outreach, the Simon Law Group has begun to stress the five things that motorists must due immediately in the aftermath of an auto accident. “Oftentimes when a client that has been in an auto accident that is not their fault comes to our firm, it is a challenge to accurately piece the events together to build their case,” said Attorney Craig J. Simon. “Spreading the word on the things to do immediately following an auto accident will help better position them to recover damages and put their lives back together.”



According to the Phoenix injury attorney, it is important that drivers be prepared for the possibility of an accident by first keeping an “auto accident kit” in their car. This would consist of simple tools like a pen and paper for taking notes and a camera to take pictures of the damages. Secondly, drivers are urged to always exchange information with other drivers involved, such as getting their full name, phone number, driver’s license number, license plate number, insurance company, and policy number. Next, it is important to remember to file an accident report with the police, which could help speed up the claim process with the victim’s insurance company.



It behooves the victim to immediately notify their insurance company with the facts of the accident and consult with an auto accident lawyer as two of the first things after an auto accident. “A qualified attorney can ensure filing of the proper reports for the claim, advise on obtaining the needed medical records and assist in the process of filing the proper claims with the auto insurance company,” said the Phoenix injury attorney.



The team at the Phoenix law firm has the qualifications and ample resources necessary to successfully research, investigate and litigate all aspects of any Personal Injury Claim or Family Law/Divorce issue, regardless of case type. For more information, please visit http://www.simonlawgroupaz.com/



About Simon Law Group

The Simon Law Group is a full-service law firm concentrating in Family Law as well as Accident and Injury cases. Partner Attorney Craig J. Simon has 29 years of experience handling hundreds of trials and was a 2007 Super Lawyer. The firm’s experienced team has the qualifications and ample resources necessary to successfully research, investigate and litigate all aspects of any case. Simon Law Group has received the highest possible rating, “AV” by Martindale-Hubbell, and is listed in the Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers.