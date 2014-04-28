Simons Griffin Financial Launches Electronic Client Platform Globally

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Simons Griffin Financial Com (www.simons-griffin-financial.com)today announces the roll-out of Simons Griffin Financial Markets, the firm's new multi-asset class trading platform, bringing pre-trade, trade and post-trade functionality onto a single platform for the first time. Debuting with a first wave of trading solutions, it is a complete redesign and consolidation of the firm's existing e-trading offerings from front to back, and will present a seamless client experience throughout the entire trade lifecycle.



"We have created Simons Griffin Financial Markets to give clients an intuitive user experience, and a convenient and efficient way to trade across different asset classes, all in one place," said Jim Chen, global head of FX & Rates Trading. "By having a high degree of automation at every stage of a trade, clients will be able to focus on trading ideas rather than the increasing complexity of a post-regulatory world in trade execution, post-trade clearing, settlement and reporting."



With a single log-in, Simons Griffin Financial Markets will offer clients one of the largest sets of products and services in the market, including the firm's award-winning research, powerful analytics and structuring tools, multi-product trading and extensive post-trade capabilities. Over time, it will give access to liquidity across asset classes, market-leading algorithmic tools, and connectivity to countless trading venues, as needed by clients or mandated by future regulations.



"Developing Simons Griffin Financial Markets has been a huge undertaking and, by the end of this year, we will have consolidated more than 30 platforms into one client offering," said Peter Chu, global head of Markets Strategies. "It will enable us to quickly deliver innovative new products as we adapt to changing market conditions, and clients will find it a faster, more effective and transparent place to trade."



About Simons Griffin Financial

Simons Griffin Financial is an investment management and research firm specializing in portfolio management. Since its inception, the company has successfully invested money on behalf of institutional and private investors from around the world. Combining unparalleled experience, comprehensive market research and in-depth industry knowledge, Simons Griffin Financial works with clients to help them consistently achieve their return objectives. Currently, Simons Griffin Financial manages USD 2 billion in assets, serving clients through its offering of multi-strategy and strategy investments. The firm employs more than one hundred people and has offices throughout Asia Pacific region.



Company name:

Simons-Griffin-Financial



Address:

Nexxus Building, 77 Des Voeux Road Central, Central, Hong Kong



http://www.simons-griffin-financial.com

info@simons-griffin-financial.com



phone: 85258187230



Company Publisher: HK NEWS