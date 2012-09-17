Simple and Affordable, Any Business Can Enjoy Benefits of New 1099 W2 Software from Halfpricesoft

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- EzW2, W2 form preparing and printing software from Halfpricesoft, is designed for easy use by business owners and managers - no IT professional needed. It supports forms w2 and w3. It also save user money and time by printing the SSA approved laser substitute forms W2 copy A and W3 on the plain paper. To make this W2 1099 software affordable to any business, Halfpricesoft.com launched the new promotion. New users can now get the single-user basic version ezW2 software for free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



EzW2 tax software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The software is ideal for owners of small to mid-sized businesses, and was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



“Small business owners should be spending their time growing their business, not trying to learn software or preparing tax forms by hand,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We created ezW2 to make that possible. Customers can start running W2 and 1099 as soon as the software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time.”



Users can use ezW2 with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003 and Vista system too. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefits of this easy-to-use w2 filing software because ezW2 software



- Supports easy, fast entry on user's computer without no learning curve

- Supports unlimited W2 payers and recipients

- Prints W2 copies on blank paper

- Saves time in ordering pre-printed W2 forms.

- Saves time by importing data from cvs file

- Saves money by eliminating the need to order pre-printed W2 Forms

- Saves money on mailing forms to employees

- Saves resources by generating PDF W2 forms.



Available online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp for as little as $39 per installation, ezW2 is engineered for the business owner who doesn’t have a background in accounting or computers. The interface is intuitive, user friendly and designed to get customers up and running without the huge learning curve and expense often associated with business software.



More controls and options in the new edition of ezW2 1099 and W2 filing software allow small business owners to better customize the software to fit their tax reporting needs and the way they work.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.