Simple and Affordable Check Printing Software for Small Business: EzCheckPrinting

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Check writer software provider, halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com), released the updated version of ezCheckPrinting software, which makes writing checks and paying bills fast, efficient and inexpensive. The new features include:



- Improved user interface based on users’ suggestions.

- Pull check data from QuickBooks directly and print checks on the blank check paper

- Upload data from the external .csv file.



“Even in dire economic times such as these, owning a business is still a dream of Americans,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "ezCheckPrinting lets managers and business owners spend as little time as possible on check management, so start-ups can focus on the income-earning aspects of their business."



Priced from $39 (FREE through online special offer), ezCheckPrinting software is affordable for any business. With ezCheckPrinting software, customers can print or write on standard size checks or on 8 ½ x 11-inch check paper with check-on-top, check-in-middle, check-at-bottom and 3-per-page formats. The new 2012 version is more user-friendly and allows users customize check layouts, set-up and print checks quickly, and eliminates need for expensive pre-printed checks.



New users can try this check writer software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation. The trial version will print the watermarks on checks. If users like this check writer, they can purchase key online and get the license key instantly.



Other main features of this check writing software include:



- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees.



With ezCheckPrinting, writing and printing a check is just a few clicks. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the software. We wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free."



To learn more about the check writing software and the free offers, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.