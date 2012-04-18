Simple and Affordable, EzPaycheck Software Readies Small Business for 2012 Payroll Tasks

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- Payroll tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com (http://www.halfpricesoft.com) released the new version of ezPaycheck payroll software for small business and non-profits. The updates of the new edition include:



- New Form 941 (Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Form)

- New custom tax withholding feature to handle deductions and taxes unique to their state and local area, including California’s State Disability Insurance tax.



“We wanted to meet customers’ payroll needs and make ezPaycheck payroll software flexible enough for any U.S. business to use, but tracking down and adding support for every state and local tax would significantly increase to the cost of ezPaycheck,” said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “Our solution was to create a flexible, customizable tax withholding feature that allows businesses to include the local and state taxes. The solution provides flexibility while keeping the price affordable for even the smallest businesses.”



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



EzPaycheck payroll software is also designed to be extremely easy to use. The graphical interface and payroll features are so intuitive that users can start automating payroll processes within minutes of installation, even if they don’t have computer or accounting experience.



New customers considering ezPaycheck 2012 can download and sample the payroll software without charge or obligation for up to 30 days. The free download, which is available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, includes a sample database, to make it easier for customers to test drive all the features of ezPaycheck 2012 before purchasing a license key.



The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



In today’s economic climate, no one needs to cut costs more than small businesses. To start the30-day free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.