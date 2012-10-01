Simple and Affordable W-2 and W-3 Correction Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- EzW2Correction, the new form W-2c and W-3c printing software is released from halfpricesoft.com, which is also the developer of the popular tax software ezW2 and ez1099. Users who need to file Forms W-2c (Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) and W-3c (Transmittal of Corrected Wage and Tax Statement) can download the trial version for free at halfpricesoft.com with no cost and no obligation.



Founded in 2003, halfpricesoft.com believes small business users need easy-to-use, reliable and affordable software. The new ezW2Correction was released in response to users’ requests. Designed with end users in mind, EzW2Correction software’s graphic interface is very user-friendly and straight-forward. It was designed and engineered for ease-of-use by those who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



“We intentionally engineered this software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe W2 and 1099 software should be simple, reliable and affordable. We hope ezW2 can help employers and HR managers spend less time on preparing tax forms and more time on growing business."



EzW2 is compatible with Windows 7 (64-bit or 32-bit). It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel. New users can download and try this w-2c and w-3c software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp#DOWNLOAD.



(1) ezW2Correction can print all W-2c forms and W-3c form on blank paper from laser printer.

(2) ezW2Correction eliminates need for W2c Copy A and W3c red forms by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2Correction is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(5) Support unlimited accounts, unlimited recipients and unlimited forms with one flat rate

(6)Go green with PDF recipient copies

(7) At $39, ezW2 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available for small businesses.



Tax form reporting should not be a nightmare for small business. To learn more about ezW2 and start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.