Simple and Affordable W2 and 1099 Application for California Small Businesses

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2012 -- CA business owners and HR managers who need to file tax forms W2 and 1099 can try out ezW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com. Responding to the requests from users, the new ezW2 software from Halfpricesoft.com now allows users to set up unlimited companies, add unlimited recipients and print unlimited W2/1099 tax forms easily and smoothly at just $39.



- This 1099 & W2 software allows users to print unlimited Forms W-2, W-3, 1099-misc and 1096 for multiple companies with no extra charge.



- EzW2 can print all W-2 and W-3 forms on white paper (SSA-approved). So employers do not need to order the expensive pre-printed W-2 tax forms for 2012 tax season.



- EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copy on white paper. (IRS does not certify the laser substitute forms. Users still need to use the red-ink form for 1099-misc copy A and 1096)



- EzW2 enables users to email the tax forms to recipients with optional PDF printing feature.



- EzW2 saves users valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.



Equipped with an intuitive graphical user interface, the W2 and 1099-misc printing software is designed to be easy to use even for people without an accounting background or with little computer experience. New users can download this W2 and 1099 software from http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp - with no cost and no obligation. Very little setup or learning curve is necessary and most users can begin preparing tax forms within minutes of installing ezW2.



"We intentionally engineered this W2 and 1099 form software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. "You don't even need to have much knowledge of computers. We believe small business software should be simple - stupid simple - so that owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run payroll software."



No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.