Simple and Effective Word to PDF Application Is Now Available from Softpedia

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- People working with computers cannot ignore the advantages of Microsoft Word. However, Microsoft Word does not possess the features that might enable it to convert Word documents into the PDF file format. Free PDF Solutions has developed a new and innovative application, which helps users in converting Word to PDF for free. The application Free Word to PDF is made available online through the websites Softpedia.com and freepdfsolutions.com.



The new application appears to be compatible with operating systems like Microsoft Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8 and 8 64 bit. The available version and file size are 1.0.0.0 and 572 KB, respectively. The developers guarantee that by means of the Free Word to PDF application, users can get the required files in the form of PDF without any issues. Much learning or experience is also not required for using this software application, as it is designed in a user-friendly manner.



The website says, “Free Word to PDF is a handy and reliable application designed to batch convert word files to PDF format in a simple manner. Simply load the files to be processed (or an entire folder), select the output folder and press the ‘Start converting’ button.”



This Word to PDF software application is offered to people from all streams free of cost. Therefore, anyone can easily try and test the quality of this app without spending a penny. Specifications, application and installation details are listed on the website Softpedia.com, which will provide an insight into the characteristics of the Word to PDF application. Converting all your Word files into the PDF format seems to be just a few clicks away.



To get more information about Free Word to PDF, visit http://www.softpedia.com/get/Office-tools/PDF/Free-Word-to-PDF.shtml



About Free PDF Solutions

Free PDF Solutions aims at providing different types of software applications to customers from across the world. This trusted firm has been engaged in the development and supply of solutions related to PDF formats for several years.



Media Contact

Free PDF Solutions

Email: support@freepdfsolutions.com

URL: http://www.freepdfsolutions.com