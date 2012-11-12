Simple and Reliable EzCheckPrinting Software Updated with New Bulk Data Import Feature

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Business check design and print software developer Halfpricesoft.com released the new ezCheckPrinting software with the check data importing features. EzCheckPrinting software allows users to design, write and print customized checks with logo in house. This new import feature will save users time in two ways:



- Import data from external .csv file. Business and accountants who keep the check data in Excel, database and other software can use this function. The intuitive and graphic user interface will guide users step by step from select extra file to import data easily.



- Import data from Quicken and QuickBooks: halfppricesoft.com also released check virtual printer which allows users to print business checks on blank stock easily within Quicken and QuickBooks. And the check data will be imported into ezCheckPrinting automatically at the same time.



ezCheckPrinting developers believe small business users need simple, reliable and affordable software that they can set up and use it easily. ezCheckPrintinting developers hope this new feature will speed up check printing and billing paying for users.



“Each company is unique. They all have different needs and requirements,” Dr. Ge said. “Designed with small business users’ needs in mind, ezCheckPrinting check writer software is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small firms will never use or need. We hope this free trial will help users find the right check writing solution.”



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



This easy-to-use check writer is compatible with Windows system and can print unlimited check in check-on-top, check-in-middle, check-at-bottom and 3-per-page formats. It also supports data filling on pre-printed checks. With ezCheckPrinting, users never need to order the expensive pre-printed checks.



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, the new ezCheckprinting helps boost small business productivity. Best of all, users can even get this check writer for free through Cool Fall Offers at halfpricesoft.com.



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.