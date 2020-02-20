Simple and Reliable VoIP Phones for Small Businesses from NEC Enterprise Solutions

Ruddington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- NEC Enterprise Solutions, the pioneers in communication systems for small and medium businesses is pleased to share that they have resolved the 'Manic Monday' call traffic faced by Appletree Medical practice based at Derbyshire, UK. The center that provides primary healthcare for people in Duffield, Little Eaton and surrounding villages, has been facing constant challenges with regards to the Monday morning call traffic spike. The patients struggle to get through to their Monday morning appointments and the staff were also under too much pressure. The situation stabilized when the medical center has installed the NEC SV9100 communication platform along with the MyCalls Call Management Application. The app allows the patients to manage their time more effectively wherein they could stay on line or call back later depending upon the position-in-queue announcements made by the platform.



The app also offers detailed call reports with information on call duration of each and every call along with highlighting the busiest times of the day. Accordingly, businesses can schedule their staff to handle the peak call periods. The platform also comes with a MyCalls Call Recorder which helps the staff stay professional in their calls at all times. Stephen Leather, the practice manager says "The move to SIP has made significant savings in terms of line rentals and call charges. We've gone from £400 per month to £170 per month saving well over 50%. In fact, the saving has been so significant it has covered the cost of the switch to SIP technology".



The other VoIP phones for small business is the GT210 which offers support for 1 line and 2 call appearances. It also includes a 3-way voice conferencing to maximize productivity. The other features in the phone are LCD Screen, 10/100 mbps ports, customizable 3xml programmable soft keys, EHS support, integrated PoE, and multi-language support. The IP desktop phones deliver the most effective communications. Customers can now choose from a professional range of intuitive and cost-effective desktop phones. The NEC phones offer high quality interactions, fast response, ultimate service and TLS & SRTP security encryption technology to protect calls and accounts.



