Simple and Robust, Halfpricesoft.com Customized EzCheckPrinting for New PC Check Writer Users

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Small business owners love ezCheckPrinting check printing software because it is simple and easy to use, handles all their check printing needs - including customized layouts - and is very affordable. To open this check writer to more new users who are non-accountants with minimal computer skills, halfpricesoft.com updated ezCheckPrinting with several new features.



- New enhanced graphic user interface which is designed with simplicity in mind

- New data backup and restore feature

- New QuickBooks Virtual Printer which allows Quicken and QuickBooks users to print checks on blank stock easily and inexpensively



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



EzCheckPrinting check writer eliminates customers’ need to purchase expensive pre-printed blank checks in order to print checks and check stubs. Payroll managers and business owners can print directly to blank check paper and skip the expense and waiting period for pre-printed checks. New users can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



"In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "ezCheckPrinting lets managers and business owners spend as little time as possible on check management, so they can focus on the income-earning aspects of their business. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



Other free offers from halfpricesoft.com include:



- QuickBooks Virtual Printer, which is the optional add-on of check printing software. QuickBooks Virtual Printer will allow QuickBooks user to print checks on blank stock in one single step.

- ezCheckPersonal, check writer software for family users

- ezTimeSheet Employee Attendance and Leave Tracking Software

- W2 and 1099 red forms

- Blank check stock for business users or personal users

- Barcode printing software



Never order the expensive checks from bank. This new improved ezCheckPrinting software can save business time and money in the down economy.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and other free offers, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.