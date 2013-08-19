Simple Business Ideas for the Entrepreneur

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Affiliate marketing means selling a product on behalf of a company and earning a commission based on that sale; this is one of a few simple business ideas and it is perfect for anyone wanting to work from home.



“One of the problems with affiliate marketing is getting started. Too many people do not understand the fine nuances of this career,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.



Internet Income University has that problem solved. Started by a pair of brothers, this easy to follow program takes new affiliates through each step of the process; streamlining the entire operation through the F.A.S.T. program.



“F.A.S.T. is their acronym on how it can lead a new member to earning income rapidly,” said McQueen.



There are several pros and cons to this new business. The pros are the free to join and F.A.S.T. program. The cons are the same as any at home business proposition.



“This will not happen for you or anyone without hard work and dedication. Everything is there, but there must be internal motivation to succeed,” said McQueen.



Simple business ideas like Internet Income University are those that can quickly become a primary income vehicle.



Anyone interested in learning more about home-based business opportunities should visit http://mcqueenathome.com/ to learn more about the possibilities. Learn more about Internet Income University here .



Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

317-839-1271

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/